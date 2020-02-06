Bruxner Highway crash: Traffic affected in both directions

UPDATE, 4.30pm: A SEDAN has crashed and rolled over on the Bruxner Hwy near Alstonville, a Rural Fire Service duty officer has confirmed.

"There are no persons trapped," Aaron Howard said.

"It occurred in the overtaking lane, in an easterly direction, on the Bruxner Hwy."

Mr Howard said RFS crews and police were on scene.

"The ambulance has been called but is not yet on scene," he said.

More to come.

Original story: TRAFFIC is being affected in both directions after a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville just after 4pm.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Duck Creek Mountain Rd.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Drivers are being asked to take extra care in the area and expect some delays.

More to come.