The Bruxner Highway is closed this morning.
Bruxner Highway reopens between Lismore and Casino

Rebecca Lollback
27th Jan 2021 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Update, 9.20am: The Bruxner Highway has reopened after a truck breakdown saw the road closed for several hours earlier this morning.

Drivers are still being urged to stay safe on the roads.

 

Original story: The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions between Lismore and Casino after a truck breakdown earlier this morning.

Live Traffic NSW reports the incident happened just after 5am, on the highway at Johnson Rd, South Gundurimba.

Emergency services, council workers, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are at the scene.

Light vehicles travelling eastbound are being diverted via Coraki Rd, Wyrallah Ferry Rd, Wyrallah Rd to rejoin Bruxner Hwy. Same route in reverse for westbound.

Heavy vehicles travelling eastbound (Casino to Lismore) should use Hare St, Casino-Coraki Rd, Woodburn-Coraki Rd, River St, Pacific Hwy to rejoin the Bruxner Hwy. Same route in reverse for westbound.

