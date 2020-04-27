Bruxner Highway closed after motorbike, car crash

The Alphadale RFS crew was called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway. Photo: Alphadale RFS.

UPDATE, 4.55pm: WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has transported a motorbike rider to hospital after an incident this afternoon on the Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services were called to the Alphadale Rd intersection at Lindendale around 4.15pm today after reports a car and motorbike collided.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the 50-year-old man driving the motorbike was taken by the helicopter crew to Lismore Base Hospital.

It is understood the man was "conscious and breathing" and had suffered lower leg injuries.

More to come.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway east of Lismore this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash involved a motorbike and a car.

The crash happened around 4.20pm on the highway at Alphadale Rd.

The highway is closed in both directions and light vehicles are using Cowlong Rd and Mcleans Ridges Rd instead.

Heavy vehicles are being parked.

Traffic is moderate and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and allow for extra travel time.

Police, RFS brigades, ambulance crews and council crews are on the scene.

More to come.