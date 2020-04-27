Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Alphadale RFS crew was called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway. Photo: Alphadale RFS.
The Alphadale RFS crew was called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway. Photo: Alphadale RFS.
News

Bruxner Highway closed after motorbike, car crash

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Apr 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.55pm: WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has transported a motorbike rider to hospital after an incident this afternoon on the Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services were called to the Alphadale Rd intersection at Lindendale around 4.15pm today after reports a car and motorbike collided.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the 50-year-old man driving the motorbike was taken by the helicopter crew to Lismore Base Hospital.

It is understood the man was "conscious and breathing" and had suffered lower leg injuries.

More to come.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway east of Lismore this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash involved a motorbike and a car.

The crash happened around 4.20pm on the highway at Alphadale Rd.

The highway is closed in both directions and light vehicles are using Cowlong Rd and Mcleans Ridges Rd instead.

Heavy vehicles are being parked.

Traffic is moderate and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and allow for extra travel time.

Police, RFS brigades, ambulance crews and council crews are on the scene.

More to come.

bruxner highway motorbike crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BELOW FREEZING: Chilly conditions to hit Northern NSW towns

        premium_icon BELOW FREEZING: Chilly conditions to hit Northern NSW towns

        News AS WE move into the middle of autumn, we will finally start to see the weather cool off. And some places will really feel the cold.

        When will lockdowns end in my state?

        When will lockdowns end in my state?

        Health Here is the current situation across the country

        Curfew, booze ban for man accused of assaulting doctor

        premium_icon Curfew, booze ban for man accused of assaulting doctor

        Crime THE 35-year-old is accused of sexually touching a doctor at a Northern NSW...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days