UPDATE: Pedestrian in serious condition after road incident

Monday 8.30am: AMBULANCE media report an incident on the Ballina Street bridge between a pedestrian and a car near the Molesworth Street intersection.
The patient is believed to be a woman in her 60s.
She is in a serious condition, has suffered a head injury and believed to have gone into cardiac arrest.
The patient has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital.
Monday 8.12pm: DIVERSIONS are in place at the Ballina Street bridge in Lismore after a car crash.
A pedestrian is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred just after 7am.
The Bruxner Highway has been closed and diversions are listed below:
Westbound:
Dawson Street, Woodlark Street, Union Street.
Eastbound:
Union Street, Woodlark Street, Dawson Street.
Emergency services are on the scene and the highway is expected to be closed until 11am.
Updates as they come.