UPDATE: Pedestrian in serious condition after road incident

27th Mar 2017 7:12 AM Updated: 7:27 AM
Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Lismore
Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Lismore Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

Monday 8.30am: AMBULANCE media report an incident on the Ballina Street bridge between a pedestrian and a car near the Molesworth Street intersection.

The patient is believed to be a woman in her 60s.

She is in a serious condition,  has suffered a head injury and believed to have gone into cardiac arrest.

The patient has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

Monday 8.12pm: DIVERSIONS are in place at the Ballina Street bridge in Lismore after a car crash.

A pedestrian is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred just after 7am.

The Bruxner Highway has been closed and diversions are listed below:

Westbound:

Dawson Street, Woodlark Street, Union Street.

Eastbound:

Union Street, Woodlark Street, Dawson Street.

Emergency services are on the scene and the highway is expected to be closed until 11am.

Updates as they come.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  car crash emergency services northern rivers breaking pedestrian

THE patient is believed to be a woman in her 60s.

