EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Bruxner Highway.

According to Live Traffic NSW, two cars collided near the Richmond Hill intersection, between Goonellabah and Wollongbar, shortly before 4.30pm.

It's understood both vehicles have been removed from the roadway but traffic is still being affected in both directions around the incident, near Alphadale Rd.

More details to come.