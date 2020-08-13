Brutally honest ad goes viral

A real estate agent's brutally honest ad for a "mouldy" Central Coast property trashed by too many house parties has led to a flood of inquiries.

The four bedroom, two bathroom house at 1 Linden Street in North Gosford comes "complete with a bespoke mouldy splashback", with the "mould theme" flowing through to main bathroom, the listing by Gittoes reads.

"Looking to move straight in? Then this one isn't for you," it says. "The current owners ... have kindly commenced the renovation process starting with the removal of the gyprock walls - one punch at a time!"

The main bedroom is "light-filled with an open plan ensuite (currently missing a shower screen) and a walk-in robe, where the screen has been conveniently placed after falling off" and the bathroom "already has the final touch with a new roll of toilet paper placed on the holder, however unfortunately all the preceding steps still need to be done".

"Other features include holes in the walls of most rooms ... rotting timber deck that backs onto a completely private fully fenced yard with established gardens, and a carport that will fit many makes and models of cars - as long as they are not too high."

The tongue-in-cheek ad and accompanying marketing video for the home - which goes to auction on Saturday with a price guide of $450,000 - led to a flood of interest online, making it the most viewed listing on realestate.com.au last week.

Gittoes East Gosford agent Matt Gravas told The Daily Telegraph earlier this week the home fell into disrepair after the owners moved away and left it to their kids. "They clearly enjoyed the place a bit too much and unfortunately destroyed the property from throwing lots of wild parties among other things," he said.

When the owners returned to North Gosford, they had no option but to sell the property, which is now being advertised as an attractive option for a knockdown-rebuild on the 689-square-metre block.

"Lots of buyers are keen to do a mini-reno on the property, while a few are looking at gutting it completely", Mr Gravas said. "First homebuyers have really come back into the market of late, and we are being inundated with requests."

