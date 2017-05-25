Brutal Dawn rises from Bernard Fanning's studio

Australian musician Bernard Fanning with American record producer, engineer and mixer Nick DiDia in their Tyagarah studio.

LA CUEVA is Bernard Fanning's music paradise - a recording studio co-owned with Nick DiDia, a music producer to stars including Bruce Springsteen and Powderfinger.

And while the Tyagarah studio enjoys spectacular views, its Spanish name translates to "the cave" - fitting given the darker nature of the new album created on-site by Fanning and DiDia.

Brutal Dawn is due for release tomorrow and completes a two-album project between Fanning and DiDia that started in Madrid some years ago.

The first album in 2016, Civil Dusk, won Best Adult Contemporary Album at the ARIA Awards last year, plus nominations for DiDia as Engineer of the Year and Fanning for Best Male Artist.

Fanning said the new album was a continuation of Civil Dusk's sound.

"Brutal Dawn is a continuation of the sound but it's more stripped back," he said.

"The subject matter is probably a bit darker, but in terms of the actual sound of it, the band is very alive.

"It's not up-tempo heavy rock, it's actually mostly acoustic, there is a lot of fiddle and a lot of organ, and acoustic guitar."

Fanning said the studio's bright, beautiful views did not affect the album's final outcome.

"I don't think so, because I wrote most of Civil Dusk in a basement with no windows in Madrid, and then most of this album I wrote here, and I think that Brutal Dawn sounds darker than Civil Dusk overall," he said.

"The fantastic views from here will probably offer more inspiration for a painter than for a musician, and for sure the clean air and sense of space we get here is good, but the emotional output has to come from somewhere else."

The Black Fins are the backing band on the new album which also features performances by Australian musicians Clare Bowditch, Rob Hirst of Midnight Oil and Wolfmother's Ian Peres on keys.

For album and tour details visit bernardfanning.com