Brush up on your spells, Harry Potter's back in town

Coorabell principal Geoff Coghlan and Mr Lee Key Lock, with students and Poppy Galactic and Belinda and Nathanial from Circus Arts. Gretchen Hambly Photography

BRUSH up on your spells, don your robes and don't forget your wand because Harry Potter is returning to Coorabell Public School this Sunday.

The sorting hat will be waiting for you at the school gates from 11am to allocate you into your Hogwarts's House at the school's annual fete.

Attendees can also join a House team to play fun games to battle it out for the 2019 Hogwarts House Cup

Be immersed in bubble mayhem with Shorty Brown, and entertained by Circus Arts, the fiery Energy Entertainments, and outta this world Poppy Galactica and the Beat.

Expect fun side-show games include quidditch training, bouncy castles, bungy run game and an amazing gigantic Zorb Ball to climb inside and turn your world upside down.

Shorty Brown from Byron Bay Kids Parties with her amazing Zorb Ball. Gretchen Hambly Photography

There's magic afoot as you can make your own wand, mix lotions and potions, create herbal remedies and your own fantastical bush critter.

Professor Dumbledore will oversee a fun fancy dress competition and the infamous cupcake contest.

Dine at the Leaky Cauldron (which includes vegetarian cusine), Honey Dukes, 3 Broomsticks, Hogshead and Florean Fortescue's icecreams.

Professor Dumbledore, inspired by the Coorabell student's, has decreed the fete be committed to reduce waste and single use plastic.

He asks attendees to bring your broomsticks and wands, but also bring water bottles, plates, and magical smile.

Ample parking available at the School and on Mango Lane, Coorabell.

See the Facebook event Page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2286673454984661/