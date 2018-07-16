Brush up on your skills

Love the shape of a chair, but not crazy about the fabric colour? Easy, you can chalk paint the fabric in a colour of your choosing for a dramatically beautiful effect.

Did you know you can change the colour, indeed, the whole look of upholstered furniture by painting it? This translates to a hugely economical alternative to re-upholstering furniture, which can be hard to arrange and prohibitively expensive.

It also means changing the look of upholstered furniture is something most of us can do easily ourselves at home.

Before you rush out and buy chalk paint by the gallon, there are a few caveats. Painting upholstery tends to work best on linen, cotton and mixed- fabric pieces that can absorb the paint to an extent.

So, if your chosen furniture does qualify, it's a fantastic way to upcycle bedheads, occasional chairs and formal dining chairs.

The broad outline of what is required includes using chalk paint, generally placed in a mixing bowl, then follow the product instructions as some chalk paints require diluting with water.

You then wipe down the fabric with a cloth to clean it and follow that up with a gentle spritzing of water to all areas you intend to paint.

Depending on the original colour of your upholstered fabric and the effect you want to achieve, you would paint anything between one to three coats.

Once the paint is dry, gently sand off the roughened finish of the paint.

Once you are happy with the feel of the piece, seal it with a wax finish.