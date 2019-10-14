Brush up on creative skills, help tackle graffiti

BE GONE: Usightly graffiti found on the old Lismore Court Building in Lismore in 2016.

UNSIGHTLY, distasteful and disrespectful graffiti can and has been an eye sore to Lismore but the next Graffiti Removal Day is a solution to the problem.

Ahead of the annual event Lismore residents are being challenged to brush up their creative skills.

Local Graffiti Removal Day co-ordinator Chris Bell said preventing graffiti is the focus for this year's event on Sunday, October 27.

"Graffiti vandalism costs our community over $300 million each year," Mr Bell said.

"Since the event started in 2012 volunteers have removed more than 141,000sqm of graffiti, saving the community $10.4 million.

"This year our focus is on not only removing ugly graffiti but also encouraging community groups to come up with creative and fun ideas to remove graffiti and stop it coming back."

To help inspire people the Graffiti Removal Day organisers are running a competition to find the best mural in NSW with a $1000 first prize.

Members of Lismore Rotary Club will be cleaning up graffiti from the local area, and are challenging other people to get involved.

Graffiti Removal Day ambassador and football legend Mark Geyer OAM congratulated the Lismore Rotary Club and threw his support behind the event.

"Graffiti Removal Day is great way people can show they love where they live and it is great to see so many of our youth involved," he said.

"This year's focus on encouraging people to come up with fun ideas to prevent vandalism at regularly targeted sites is a great opportunity for community groups to display their creative flair while removing ugly graffiti."

"I would encourage everyone to get involved in this great community event." Said Mr Geyer

Up to 3000 volunteers from various groups including Rotary, Scouts NSW, Girl Guides NSW & ACT, Air Force Cadets, PCYC, NSW Police, Lions, church groups, high schools and 80 councils are expected to remove graffiti from over 600 sites across NSW on Sunday 27 October.

All material and equipment required for Graffiti Removal Day is supplied to volunteers for free by sponsors Dulux, NSW Government, Australian Rail Track Corporation and Southern Cleaning Supplies.

People can volunteer, suggest an idea, find out more about the mural competition or nominate a clean-up site by going to the website www.graffitiremovalday.org.au.