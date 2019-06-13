Bruns keeps up anti-paid parking push

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Parking no way in Brunswick Heads.

BRUNSWICK Chamber of Commerce remains hopeful that Byron Shire Council will rule out the imposition of paid parking in the town following council's decision to defer discussion on the Brunswick Heads Parking Review for one month.

Chamber spokesperson, Kim Rosen said they had requested three months deferment continues so that critical missing data and community consultation could be undertaken, but were pleased that at least one month had been given.

Since that meeting the Chamber has met with Council staff to provide feedback on the Traffic & Parking Solution (TPS) consultant's report, and to seek clarification on some of the staff's own recommendations.

"This was a very constructive meeting, and we appreciated the opportunity to provide our feedback for the Review."

"We largely support the findings of TPS Report, which actually did not recommend paid parking, but suggested instead that further monitoring of parking in the 2 and 3 hour zones be undertaken, and that the survey area beyond the CBD block be extended."

"We suggested a few minor changes to times and that the future survey and data collection area be widened further beyond the TPS recommendation to include Tweed St, Booyun St, laneways and beach area."

"We have had conversations with various community groups, including the Brunswick Heads Public School, regarding their parking needs.

"We are working on a revised timed parking layout which attempts to satisfy our community needs - those of residents, customers, businesses and employees and are hoping that the staff report coming to the next Council meeting will reflect these community needs," she said.

The public can view the Staff Report and Recommendations on the Council website.

"We encourage everyone interested in a positive parking management outcome to make representation to their elected Councillors and attend the Council meeting on 27 June to hear the discussion.

"We trust that this time there will be no attempts to introduce paid parking, which has been shown by the TPS consultants to be unwarranted."

"We hope that Councillors will listen to the community that paid parking is neither needed nor wanted, and instead vote to simply make minor changes to the current timed parking layout, as they did for Bangalow and Mullumbimby."