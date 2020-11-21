Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as
A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as "The Corso", has been proposed for a Brunswick Heads property. It would be managed by The Kollective.
Council News

Bruns DA ‘backdoor way’ for developer to maximise profit

Liana Boss
21st Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PETITION opposing a mixed-use development slated for Brunswick Heads has been received by Byron Shire Council.

But councillors have opted not to debate the matter until the development application comes before them.

Giles Perryman addressed the council on behalf of 100 signatories of a petition opposing the proposal at the planning meeting on Thursday.

He said the proposal was not in line with the character of the area and questioned whether units, proposed as affordable housing, would actually be affordable.

"This is not affordable housing; this is simply a backdoor way for a developer to maximise their profit," he said.

The DA proposes a $6.3 million precinct to be known as "The Corso", comprising a general store or cafe, co-working space, eight shop top dwellings and a 39-room "boarding house" which is proposed to be affordable housing, as defined under state legislation.

 

A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as
A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as "The Corso", has been proposed for a Brunswick Heads property. It would be managed by The Kollective.

The proposal, which relates to 94 Kingsford Drive, was lodged by Oniva Pty Ltd on November 5 and the development would fall under the group known as The Kollective, which has existing housing developments in Byron Bay and Mullumbimby and another recently approved in Bangalow.

Mayor Simon Richardson said they should not debate the proposal until the DA formally comes before them for consideration.

This motion received unanimous support.

A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as
A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as "The Corso", has been proposed for a Brunswick Heads property. It would be managed by The Kollective.

Councillor Sarah Ndiaye raised concerns about "the narrative" around the proposal which was "already very much in play".

She said there had been a steady stream of emails opposing the DA.

"I hope they can look and see what … this development can potentially provide and look at ways forward that can meet the needs that they say they require," Cr Ndiaye said.

While some in the community have raised concerns with the proposal, Cr Ndiaye said it was vital to "address that dire need for long term tenure" in the shire.

"While I absolutely respect and love that we're in a community that's so passionate and knows how to organise itself … I hope they can do so in a way that we don't miss opportunities (for) places for our community to live," she said.

affordable housing brunswick heads byron shire council byron shire housing northern rivers developments northern rivers housing the kollective
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

        Premium Content ‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

        News The burning question Liz Britton’s family, friends and the police want answered — who killed this friendly single mum?

        LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Premium Content LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Entertainment Busking has been absent from the streets since March

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.

        Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        Premium Content Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

        News FIRE and water damage caused extensive and expensive repairs for St Carthage’s...