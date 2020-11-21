Bruns DA ‘backdoor way’ for developer to maximise profit

A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as "The Corso", has been proposed for a Brunswick Heads property. It would be managed by The Kollective.

A PETITION opposing a mixed-use development slated for Brunswick Heads has been received by Byron Shire Council.

But councillors have opted not to debate the matter until the development application comes before them.

Giles Perryman addressed the council on behalf of 100 signatories of a petition opposing the proposal at the planning meeting on Thursday.

He said the proposal was not in line with the character of the area and questioned whether units, proposed as affordable housing, would actually be affordable.

"This is not affordable housing; this is simply a backdoor way for a developer to maximise their profit," he said.

The DA proposes a $6.3 million precinct to be known as "The Corso", comprising a general store or cafe, co-working space, eight shop top dwellings and a 39-room "boarding house" which is proposed to be affordable housing, as defined under state legislation.

The proposal, which relates to 94 Kingsford Drive, was lodged by Oniva Pty Ltd on November 5 and the development would fall under the group known as The Kollective, which has existing housing developments in Byron Bay and Mullumbimby and another recently approved in Bangalow.

Mayor Simon Richardson said they should not debate the proposal until the DA formally comes before them for consideration.

This motion received unanimous support.

Councillor Sarah Ndiaye raised concerns about "the narrative" around the proposal which was "already very much in play".

She said there had been a steady stream of emails opposing the DA.

"I hope they can look and see what … this development can potentially provide and look at ways forward that can meet the needs that they say they require," Cr Ndiaye said.

While some in the community have raised concerns with the proposal, Cr Ndiaye said it was vital to "address that dire need for long term tenure" in the shire.

"While I absolutely respect and love that we're in a community that's so passionate and knows how to organise itself … I hope they can do so in a way that we don't miss opportunities (for) places for our community to live," she said.