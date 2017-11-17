Menu
Bruised and bloodied adventurer gets rescued at sea

SAFE NOW: Grant Rawlinson (in red), who attempted to row from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand, was rescued by Ballina Marine Rescue.
SAFE NOW: Grant Rawlinson (in red), who attempted to row from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand, was rescued by Ballina Marine Rescue. Alistair Harding
Keagan Elder
by

AFTER 24 days of battling against the Tasman Sea adventurer Grant Rawlinson has ended up in Ballina - a long way from his intended target of New Zealand.

The Kiwi left Coffs Harbour last month on the third leg of his human powered journey travelling from Singapore but was rescued on Saturday.

Wicked winds and waves left Grant and his row boat, Simpson's Donkey, battered and bruised.

"I have been through a lifetime of emotions and experiences in the last 24 days. Without a doubt it was the toughest 24 days of my life," Grant wrote in his Rowing from Home to Home blog.

"We rowed through shipping lanes and were surrounded by steel giants travelling at 15 knots, making me sick with fear, night after night.

"We were capsized, smashed by waves, visited by sharks, dolphins and sea birds and pushed around by the invisible but supreme forces of wind and current."

Grant described the Tasman Sea as a "merciless bully" which tested him for any sign of weakness.

In his blog, he wrote he capsized multiple times which left him battered and bruised.

Having rowed 1100 nautical miles (2037km), Grant was rescued by the Ballina Marine Rescue team.

