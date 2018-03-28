Menu
The moment the silver hatchback crosses three lanes to run a woman off the Bruce Hwy.
News

Bruce Hwy terror: Car crosses three lanes to run motorist off road

27th Mar 2018 3:39 PM

DASH cam has captured the terrifying moment a woman is almost run off the Bruce Hwy.

The woman is travelling northbound in the outside lane in a three-lane, 100kmh section of the highway near the Bribe Island exit.

Dash cam captures a silver Mazda hatchback travelling dangerously close to a white van in the inside lane.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The van slows as it pulls alongside an orange hatchback in the middle lane.

The silver hatchback suddenly pulls out of the inside lane, through the middle and into the path of the dash cam-fitted vehicle.

It swerves off of the highway into the outside median strip when the footage switches to the rear dash cam, showing the Mazda in the outside lane.

"Tammy literally getting run off the highway," the description of YouTube reads.

The Sunshine Coast Daily
