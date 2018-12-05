Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have responded to a crash on the Bruce Hwy where a car has reportedly rolled.
Emergency services have responded to a crash on the Bruce Hwy where a car has reportedly rolled. Warren Lynam
News

Bruce Hwy blocked as emergency services treat injured

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.55PM: The northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy are completely blocked after a horror crash left four people injured.

The crash occurred at Tanawha, close to the Ilkley Rd overpass, about 2pm.

Four people have been hospitalised in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

Two were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and two to Nambour Hospital.

2.30PM: Four people have been injured after a car reportedly rolled off the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to the highway at Tanawha, close to the Ilkley Rd overpass, after a crash just before 2pm.

The crash was initially reported as involving a truck and car crash, but has since been determined as a single-vehicle roll over.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said four crews were on scene, with another two on route, and had assessed the four occupants of the car.

Three people are in a stable condition, and one person is in a serious but stable condition with multiple injuries, he said.

Lanes are blocked and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

bruce highway sunshine coast traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    premium_icon Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    Pets & Animals A LISMORE woman whose beloved pet was killed by aggressive dogs says something must be done to stop the spate of attacks.

    Family gives life savings to help drug syndicate accused

    premium_icon Family gives life savings to help drug syndicate accused

    Crime Barrister says release would be "to the community's advantage"

    New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

    premium_icon New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

    Crime The penalty for drink driving has just become much tougher

    Local Partners