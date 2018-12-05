Bruce Hwy blocked as emergency services treat injured
UPDATE 2.55PM: The northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy are completely blocked after a horror crash left four people injured.
The crash occurred at Tanawha, close to the Ilkley Rd overpass, about 2pm.
Four people have been hospitalised in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.
Two were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and two to Nambour Hospital.
2.30PM: Four people have been injured after a car reportedly rolled off the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to the highway at Tanawha, close to the Ilkley Rd overpass, after a crash just before 2pm.
The crash was initially reported as involving a truck and car crash, but has since been determined as a single-vehicle roll over.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said four crews were on scene, with another two on route, and had assessed the four occupants of the car.
Three people are in a stable condition, and one person is in a serious but stable condition with multiple injuries, he said.
Lanes are blocked and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.
More to come.