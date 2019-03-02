Menu
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.
Bruce Hwy crash, three in hospital after solar-farm rollover

Stuart Cumming
2nd Mar 2019 9:44 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
A BRUCE Hwy crash and another rollover at Valdora have resulted in three people being hospitalised overnight.

Paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange, at 1.20am.

They took one person to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics took two people, both in stable conditions, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a result.

bruce hwy caloundra crash editors picks solar farm sunshine coast valdora
The Sunshine Coast Daily

