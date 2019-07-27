Menu
BREAKING: Bruce Hwy closed near M'boro due to traffic hazard

Carlie Walker
by
27th Jul 2019 5:43 AM
THE Bruce Highway between Aldershot and Torbanlea has been closed due to low visibility.

A combination of smoke and fog has made it difficult for motorists to see, according to a spokesman for Maryborough Police. 

The road closed about 2.15am on Saturday and it remains closed to traffic as of 5.45am.

It is understood the northbound lane on the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough West had been closed for a short time in the early hours of Saturday morning due to debris on the road, but is believed it has now reopened.

On Wednesday morning the Maryborough-Hervey Rd was closed for several hours due to low visibility as a result of a combination of fog and smoke. 

A number of traffic crashes happened near Susan River as a result of the low visibility before the road was closed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

