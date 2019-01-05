Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police car.
Police car. Alistair Brightman
News

Bruce Highway slowdown: Northbound traffic snarl after crash

Scott Sawyer
by
5th Jan 2019 2:07 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

A car is understood to have crashed in the right-hand lane, heading northbound on the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain, north of Maple St, Cooroy.

Police are on their way to the scene and a spokesman said at least one lane of traffic was affected at the moment.

Drivers have been asked to use caution in the area.

It's unclear yet how serious the crash is or what injuries, if any, have been suffered.

The crash was reported about 12.50pm.

bruce highway crash noosa sunshine coast traffic travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    32-year-old woman wanted by police

    News Woman with an outstanding warrant may be in Lismore.

    • 5th Jan 2019 2:23 PM
    Two teens steal $70,000 of property

    Two teens steal $70,000 of property

    News Police continue to investigation and identify others involved.

    This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

    premium_icon This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

    Whats On Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

    Baby girl recovering after hot water horror

    premium_icon Baby girl recovering after hot water horror

    Health The family thanked emergency services who helped the one-year-old

    Local Partners