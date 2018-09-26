Menu
Bruce Highway closure due to smoke hazard

by Andrea Falvo
26th Sep 2018 1:46 PM

THE Bruce Highway has been closed 2kms north of Kennedy (south of Innisfail) due to a grass fire causing a smoke hazard in the area.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near the Bruce Highway and Nash Road.

The fire broke out at 10.45am and is posing no threat to property at this time.

However, police have confirmed the highway is now closed due to the significant smoke hazard.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Kennedy residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

bruce highway closure queensland smoke hazard

