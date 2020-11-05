Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Rural

Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 9:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

 

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.

bruce highway bruce highway crash carmila carmila crash cow crash mackay qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why RFS crew suspected alleged firebug in their ranks

        Premium Content Why RFS crew suspected alleged firebug in their ranks

        News A teenage firefighter accused of lighting nine fires on the North Coast before responding to them with his RFS crew has faced court.

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Dennis Dalton was found with severe head injuries in 2013

        Large hail predicted as severe storms approach

        Premium Content Large hail predicted as severe storms approach

        News Weather bureau has issued a severe thunderstorm warning

        Traffic delays after two-car crash on the North Coast

        Premium Content Traffic delays after two-car crash on the North Coast

        News One person was trapped for a short period of time after the crash