BRRRRR: It was actually freezing this morning

NORTHERN RIVERS residents are sharing their frosty experiences this morning, with some recording minus temperatures.

Earlier, Keith Parker took to social media, sharing his frost photos to Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page with the caption "Skating rink for the birds. Plus a big frost as you can see at minus 4 degrees.”

Mr Parkers photos were taken at Lynches Creek which is about 22km north of Kyogle.

He also posted a picture of his thermostat reading sitting around minus 4C with: "Just a tad chilly in Lynches Creek this morning brrrrrr”.

"The cold had come a little earlier this year,” Mr Parker said.

Deborah Thomas also took to the Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page, posting "How cool is this morning? -2.1 in town and frost. Bird baths are frozen on top!”

A resident from The Channon said there was frost and ice and on the windshields this morning and it felt at least 1C this morning... maybe colder.

Higgins Storm Chasing said it was a "whopping -9.8C at Glen Innes” on their Facebook page earlier.

Some of coolest observations on the Bureau of Meteorology website showed it was 1C at Lismore at 6.30am but the App temp (what it felt like) was -2.3C.

Temps at Casino at 4am were recorded at 2.1C but felt like -1.9C.