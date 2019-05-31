Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROSTY: Keith Parker took to social media this morning, sharing his frost photos to Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page with the caption
FROSTY: Keith Parker took to social media this morning, sharing his frost photos to Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page with the caption "Skating rink for the birds. Plus a big frost as you can see at minus 4 degrees." Kieth Parker
News

BRRRRR: It was actually freezing this morning

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
31st May 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN RIVERS residents are sharing their frosty experiences this morning, with some recording minus temperatures.

Earlier, Keith Parker took to social media, sharing his frost photos to Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page with the caption "Skating rink for the birds. Plus a big frost as you can see at minus 4 degrees.”

Mr Parkers photos were taken at Lynches Creek which is about 22km north of Kyogle.　

He also posted a picture of his thermostat reading sitting around minus 4C with: "Just a tad chilly in Lynches Creek this morning brrrrrr”.

"The cold had come a little earlier this year,” Mr Parker said.

Deborah Thomas also took to the Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page, posting "How cool is this morning? -2.1 in town and frost. Bird baths are frozen on top!”　

A resident from The Channon said there was frost and ice and on the windshields this morning and it felt at least 1C this morning... maybe colder.

Higgins Storm Chasing said it was a "whopping -9.8C at Glen Innes” on their Facebook page earlier.

Some of coolest observations on the Bureau of Meteorology website showed it was 1C at Lismore at 6.30am but the App temp (what it felt like) was -2.3C.

Temps at Casino at 4am were recorded at 2.1C but felt like -1.9C.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New bar and bistro offers 'ballsy' menu

    premium_icon New bar and bistro offers 'ballsy' menu

    News FROM a gourmet tuna fin burger and a Corona to a Chateaubriand and a $900 bottle of Champagne.

    Sexist, derogatory camper vans not welcome at Splendour

    premium_icon Sexist, derogatory camper vans not welcome at Splendour

    Music It reminded music lovers sexist slogans won't be tolerated

    • 31st May 2019 12:00 PM
    Popular Alstonville pop up shop here to stay

    premium_icon Popular Alstonville pop up shop here to stay

    Business Fashion business makes its mark in Alstonville

    • 31st May 2019 12:00 PM
    Ben Franklin's new role after losing state election

    premium_icon Ben Franklin's new role after losing state election

    Politics What's Ben Franklin doing now?

    • 31st May 2019 11:57 AM