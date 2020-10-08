Menu
Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell is facing four months on the sidelines after having a shoulder reconstruction
AFL

Brownlow winner goes under the knife

by Russell Gould
8th Oct 2020 4:19 PM

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell is facing his second long recovery stint in two years after having shoulder reconstruction surgery.

The Hawthorn star, who had his right shoulder strapped all season, aggravated an old complaint during a training session in June, before the AFL season recommenced following the pandemic break.

Mitchell, who missed all of 2019 after breaking his leg at the first training session of the year following his Brownlow winning season in 2018, still played every game in 2020 and managed to finished second in the club's best and fairest behind Jack Gunston.

The 27-year-old will require three to four months of rehab, but is expected to be available for the start of the 2021 season, which is likely to be around the normal April timeslot.

Hawthorn physical performance manager Luke Boyd said Mitchell and teammate Connor Nash, who also had a shoulder operation, should return to training after Christmas.

"Like with a lot of footballers, Tom has had a grumbly shoulder joint for a number of years and it's something he has managed well over his career," said Boyd.

"Both these surgeries were the type that could wait until the end of the season, which now gives the pair a good chunk of time to focus on their rehab.

"Both Tom and Conor will require 3-4 months of rehab and should return to training after Christmas."

Mitchell posted a photo of himself and Nash to Instagram on Wednesday, with "2020 in a nutshell," in the caption.

