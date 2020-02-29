Menu
Eastern Brown snake (Pseudonaja Textilis) which is a native species in Australia and the second most deadly snake in the world.
Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

Rebecca Fist
29th Feb 2020 1:56 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers woman was flown to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday afternoon after an encounter with one of Australia’s deadliest creatures.

The woman, aged 49, was mowing her lawn on a rural Myrtle Creek property, south of Casino, when she was bitten by a brown snake on her right foot.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Crew from Lismore was tasked to the scene by Ambulance New South Wales.

Due to the remote location and limited access, the helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team were first on scene and started treatment.

The woman was stabilised on scene, and flown directly to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

She was discharged from hospital at 10am on Saturday.

brown snakes health northern rivers wildlife snake bite
Lismore Northern Star

