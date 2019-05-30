Brothers to be sentenced over serious 2017 assault

Three brothers are due to be sentenced before Lismore District Court over a serious affray.

Three brothers are due to be sentenced before Lismore District Court over a serious affray. Cathy Adams

THREE brothers are due to be sentenced later this year over a serious 2017 affray.

Blaine Terrence Magarry, 26, was due to face a trial before Lismore District Court this week, but when a jury was about to be empanelled, he pleaded guilty to one of the two charges against him.

When being arraigned on Monday, Magarry pleaded not guilty to his first indictment of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm to Karl Sternbeck in Tweed Heads and Tweed Heads West on July 16, 2017.

He then pleaded guilty to using unlawful violence (affray) against Mr Sternbeck.

The Crown prosecutor said he would accept this plea "in full satisfaction of the indictment”.

Judge Wells then explained to the room full of prospective jurors why they would not be required.

"There now no longer needs to be a trial,” Judge Wells said.

She thanked the group for their attendance.

Magarry's matter was set down for a further mention on Tuesday, when his sentencing hearing was scheduled for September 13.

His brothers, Timothy and Michael David Magarry, are each due to face a sentencing hearing on August 12 for the offences of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and causing reckless grievous bodily harm in company.

They had each pleaded guilty to those charges on an earlier date.

The three men remain on bail.