Brothers take the points

Marist Brothers all-rounder Stuart Rose scored 30 not out guiding his team home over Cudgen in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at Oakes Oval, Lismore. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

MIDDLE-ORDER batsmen Stuart Rose and Jared Seiffert took Marist Brothers to a five-wicket win over Cudgen in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket.

The pair combined for an unbeaten 68-run stand on Saturday chasing down 155 to keep the defending premiers winless in the two-day competition.

Brothers were struggling at 5-88 when Seiffert came to the crease at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

He went on to score 36 not out while Rose was 30 not out after captain and opening bats-man Brad Cleaver top-scored with 37.

"It wasn't easy, we lost a few early wickets and that partnership really got us home in the end,” Cleaver said.

"Stuey is one of those guys who can win you a game and we're lucky to have some experience with Jared there in the middle order.

"There were some nervous moments but we ended up finishing just before the tea break.

"Cudgen dropped a lot of catches and that was a big difference.

"We're a young side and we've had plenty of energy in the field this season.”

Elsewhere, Tintenbar-East Ballina had an outright win over Murwillumbah at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

It was a timely result for Tintenbar after back-to-back losses, with opening bowler Steve Leahy finishing the match with 10 wickets.

Murwillumbah had a terrible start to the day with the 'Bar needing just 21 overs to bowl them out for 53.

Leahy took five wickets in each innings including the match-winning scalp of Will Chapples with only five minutes of play left.

Chapples has been a shining light in a struggling side.

He scored 134 in the second innings as his team was dismissed for 209 after following on.

He has been unbeaten twice this season with 97 not out against Casino and 70 not out against Alstonville.

English import Sam Burdock scored 104 not out to help Ballina Bears bat out a draw against Casino at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

The Cavaliers scored another 36 runs on Saturday before declaring at 9-340.

Bears have done well chasing big totals this season with opening batsman Toby Hordern scoring 73 this time.

Burdock kept the scoreboard ticking over with Bears on 4-237 at stumps.

And Lennox Head had an outright win over Alstonville at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Opening bowler Caelan Maladay and leg-spinner Todd Fisher each took three wickets to bowl Alstonville out for 86 after they had been skittled for 75 in the first innings.

The Pirates needed just 11 overs to chase down the required runs, finishing on 3-50 after declaring in the first innings at 5-116.

MARIST BROTHERS v CUDGEN

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Cudgen won the toss

CUDGEN 1st innings 155

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, b Connor Ziebell22

B Cleaver, c and b Kershler37

H Harris, b King24

P Martin, st Gray b King3

D Vidler, run out1

S Rose, not out30

J Seiffert, not out36

Sundries3

TOTAL5-156

Fall: 38 77 81 83 88.

Bowling: J Julius 13-2-42-0, Caleb Ziebell 11-0-37-0, Connor Ziebell 4-1-12-1, A Kershler 11.2-4-24-1, D King 14-3-21-2, A Williams 3-0-17-0.

Marist Brothers won.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-BALLINA

1st innings 4-351 declared

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings:

Z Vickers, c - b Leahy7

A Jones, c - b Barnwell6

W Chapples, c - b Leahy3

A Melville, lbw Barnwell1

J Agius, b Leahy7

Z Jones, c - b McClintock15

B Champley, c - b Leahy7

V Quigley, not out0

S Ewing, b Leahy3

Sundries4

TOTAL53

MURWILLUMBAH 2nd innings:

V Quigley, b Leahy0

Z Vickers, b Leahy4

W Chapples, c - b Leahy134

A Melville, lbw Leahy0

A Jones, c - b Crawford0

Z Jones, c - b Leahy7

J Agius, c b Crawford32

B Champley c - b Crawford2

S Ewing, b Barnwell7

O Twohill, b Daniles2

S Morgan, not out4

Sundries17

TOTAL209

Tintenbar won outright.

CASINO CAVALIERS

v BALLINA BEARS

(at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino)

Ballina Bears won the toss

CASINO CAVALIERS

1st innings 9-340 declared

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings:

T Hordern, c Dietrich b Carlton 73

J Moore, c Dietrich b R Mison 8

B Carruthers.

c Shields b M Mison29

S Burdock, not out104

L Hall, c Dietrich b Carlton2

L Barnett, not out15

Sundries6

TOTAL4-237

Fall: 22 65 185.

Bowling: 13-3-49-2, R Mison 12-0-48-1, A Nowlan 14-1-54-0, M Mison 8-2 18-1, N Ensby 9-2-31-0, M Bradshaw 1-0-10-0, T Bennett 6-2-11-0, T Martin 1-0-4-0, C Mitchell 1-0-8-0.

Match drawn.

ALSTONVILLE v

LENNOX HEAD

(at Hill Park Oval,

Wollongbar)

Lennox Head won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings 75

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings

5-116 declared

ALSTONVILLE 2nd innings:

B Gwilliam, lbw Maladay0

D Campey, lbw T Fisher7

K Yager, b Maladay18

J McNally, run out29

J Slater, c Cronin b T Fisher4

R Pearce, c Moyle b Lyon0

A Lindsay, c and b Lyon0

G Hunter, run out1

M Nguyen, lbw Fisher0

T Irwin, c Burvill b Maladay18

S Wright, not out5

Sundries5

TOTAL86

Fall: 0 22 30 42 42 42 48 52 81 87.

Bowling: C Maladay 10.5-3-25-3, O Cronin 10-4-34-0, T Fisher 7-5-10-3, J Lyon 7-1-16-2.

LENNOX HEAD 2nd innings:

J Graham, not out 11

R Moyle, c Irwin b Slater 5

Tranan Burvill,

c Yager b Irwin 3

A Callan, c Wright b Irwin 2

Tobyn Burvill, not out 22

Sundries 7

TOTAL 3-50

Bowling: J Slater 4-1-13-1, T Irwin 5-0-17-2, S Wright 2-0-7-0, M Nguyen 0.5-0-10-0.

Lennox Head won outright.