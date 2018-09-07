Brothers' 'sisters' in form for grand final

TAG TEAM: The Marist Brothers Ramettes team that will play in the NRRRL ladies league tag grand final at Ballina on Sunday.

TAG TEAM: The Marist Brothers Ramettes team that will play in the NRRRL ladies league tag grand final at Ballina on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

RECENT additons Lily Patston and Mikailah Piggot will play key roles for the Marist Brothers Ramettes in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League ladies league tag grand final on Sunday.

The Ramettes won the minor premiership for the second straight year and will take on Byron Bay at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

They have lost only two games this season since the grand final loss last year where Byron Bay were crowned inagural league tag winners.

League tag is a modified version of the game that is non-contact and similar to Oztag.

There have been plenty of skills on show, with most players having backgrounds in touch football, soccer and netball.

Patston has been an important addition at fullback and is the team's leading try-scorer with 19.

The Ramettes had eight players in the Northern Rivers representative team earlier this year and a maiden premiership would a cap a big first two years in the NRRRL competition.

Team manager Serena Mangan has been restricted to an off-field role this season after an ACL recontruction.

She helped run the team along with captain-coach Hayley McAnelly, who has played at a higher level in Oztag and touch football.

"The girls have been really positive and they're really looking forward to the game,” Mangan said.

"We're pretty proud of their efforts and Byron Bay have always been tough opposition.

"Steph Goode has been really consistent and Mikailah and Lily have fitted in well.

"All the girls who played last year have been good mentors, helping the new ones come into the side.”

Byron Bay will be no easy- beats and have experience in their side with the likes of Teigan Miller and Shanay Eberlein.

They also picked up the elusive Shannen Crowther, who has scored 18 tries on the wing this season.

There were six league tag teams last season and it grew to 11 this year. With Cudgen committing, all 12 clubs will have a side next season.

The League tag grand final is the first of four games on Sunday with a 9.45am kick-off.