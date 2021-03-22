Brothers sentenced for serious hockey stick assault

Two brothers have been sentenced for attacking a man with a hockey stick in South Lismore in 2019.

Trevor Maher, 38, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent in December.

His brother, Troy Maher, 33, also pleaded guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm in company.

When the pair appeared before Lismore District Court last week, the court heard how the men had entered a house on Phyllis St, South Lismore in December 2019 looking for drugs.

Upon entering the home, Trevor found a 35-year-old man was in the kitchen who he believed was responsible for allegedly breaking into his brother's Casino home.

Trevor told the court before he could confront the man about the alleged break and enter, the man grabbed a hammer and threw it at Trevor's head, narrowly missing him and hitting the wall.

Trevor said he pushed the man backwards and fled the building, running outside where he discovered a hockey stick lying on the ground.

When the man followed him outside, Trevor hit him with the hockey stick, knocking the hammer out.

The court heard the man was struck a few more times by Trevor before he was able to run out into the street.

Trevor followed and when he caught up to the man, he continued to strike him in the knees and head with the hockey stick, causing significant damage, the court heard.

Trevor told the court admits he "went overboard" by striking the man multiple times but he did so after he saw "red".

Meanwhile, Troy had witnessed his brother being chased out of the house and followed suit.

The court heard while Troy never touched the man, he did say to him while he was being beaten that he deserved what was happening to him, referring to the brothers' belief the man had robbed Troy.

Judge Dina Yehia said she accepted the pair had not gone to the home with the intent to cause harm, as neither were armed when entering the home.

But she said Trevor should have stopped once he had disarmed the man instead of continuing to beat him with the hockey stick.

Trevor was convicted to six years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years.

Meanwhile, Troy was convicted to three years and three months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of one-year and nine months.

Both men's sentences were backdated to their arrest in December 2019, as neither was ever granted bail.