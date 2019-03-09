Brothers reflect on their missed chances

IN FOR HIS CUT: Marist Brothers captain Brad Cleaver in action against the Casino Cavaliers in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket.

MARIST Brothers captain Brad Cleaver is resigned to the fact his team will miss the semi-finals ahead of the final round of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Brothers will finish the season seventh unless they have an outright win over Ballina Bears in their two-day game at Fripp Oval, Ballina, which would put them fifth.

It was always going to be a tough season after losing wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Collings and his 20 years' experience along with young guns Kaleb Auld and Lachlan Barnsley.

Brothers were resilient throughout but lacked depth in the top order where they struggled to score runs.

"We lost a few players but I still would like to have played finals with this team,” Cleaver said.

"On our day we can beat anyone and we showed that against Cudgen, but then we had a tendency to come out other weeks and be bowl- ed out for 100.

"That was a lack of experience and we just didn't have someone in the top order like a Caleb Ziebell who could bat out an innings and win a game for us.

"Most of our guys made starts but no one was really able to go on with it.”

Opening batsman Ash Simes is the highest run-scorer for Brothers this season compiling 284 with his best effort being 78 against Pottsville in a two-day game.

All-rounder Stuart Rose is the second biggest contributor, having scored 234 in the middle order, while opening bowling Brendan Mitchell is leading wicket-taker.

Mitchell has taken 17 wickets despite battling a shoulder injury for most of the season.

Brothers also unearthed teen- agers Henry Harris, James Fennamore and Zayd Thomas, who are still students at St John's College Woodlawn.

"We picked up Henry Harris and he's turned out to be a great find for us,” Cleaver said.

"Those boys have all enjoyed being in the same team and we hope to have them again next season.

"Stu was really good for us this season; he'd be a handy player in any team in the competition.”

In other games starting today:

Lennox Head should stay on top of the ladder and finish the season undefeated when it takes on Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Casino Cavaliers can finish as high as second when they play bottom-placed Alstonville at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Fourth-placed Pottsville can also finish higher if they beat Tweed rivals Cudgen at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Tintenbar-East Ballina has the bye and after losing three of its past four games the club has missed out on the top four for the first time in six years.

The semi-finals will be played on March 23-24, with the final the following weekend, March 30-31.

LADDER

Lennox Head 51

Cudgen 42

Casino Cavaliers 37

Pottsville 37

Tintenbar-East Ballina 35

Ballina Bears 33

Marist Brothers 25

Murwillumbah 12

Alstonville 4