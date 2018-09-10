Brothers march on in convincing grand final win

BELT IT OUT: Benny the Ram leads Marist Brothers celebrations after the club's reserve grade team took out a second consecutive NRRRL reserve grade grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, yesterday.

BELT IT OUT: Benny the Ram leads Marist Brothers celebrations after the club's reserve grade team took out a second consecutive NRRRL reserve grade grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, yesterday. Mitchell Craig

MARIST Brothers have completed a second undefeated season with a convincing 32-4 win over Murwillumbah in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League reserve grade grand final.

Brothers' combination proved too much for the Mustangs on NRRRL grand final day at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The Rams have now won 40 straight games in two years with halfback Wally Kelly completing a try-scoring hat-trick yesterday. He was the player of the match.

The Rams have put in another big effort this season considering they had a high turnover from last year and lost other players to first grade.

Prop Tony Gava has captained the team again while his older brother Simon Gava has been a welcome addition along with the experience of lock Daryl Rose.

Hooker Mitch Slaven has been a standout and shared the reserve grade Player of the Year award with Murwillumbah hooker Ash Tickner.