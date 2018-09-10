Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BELT IT OUT: Benny the Ram leads Marist Brothers celebrations after the club's reserve grade team took out a second consecutive NRRRL reserve grade grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, yesterday.
BELT IT OUT: Benny the Ram leads Marist Brothers celebrations after the club's reserve grade team took out a second consecutive NRRRL reserve grade grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, yesterday. Mitchell Craig
Rugby League

Brothers march on in convincing grand final win

10th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARIST Brothers have completed a second undefeated season with a convincing 32-4 win over Murwillumbah in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League reserve grade grand final.

Brothers' combination proved too much for the Mustangs on NRRRL grand final day at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

The Rams have now won 40 straight games in two years with halfback Wally Kelly completing a try-scoring hat-trick yesterday. He was the player of the match.

The Rams have put in another big effort this season considering they had a high turnover from last year and lost other players to first grade.

Prop Tony Gava has captained the team again while his older brother Simon Gava has been a welcome addition along with the experience of lock Daryl Rose.

Hooker Mitch Slaven has been a standout and shared the reserve grade Player of the Year award with Murwillumbah hooker Ash Tickner.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Plane attempted to takeoff as helicopter approached runway

    premium_icon Plane attempted to takeoff as helicopter approached runway

    News The ATSB has handed down its findings into an air traffic conflict at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Spike in reported AVO breaches welcomed by advocacy group

    premium_icon Spike in reported AVO breaches welcomed by advocacy group

    Crime 80 per cent surge result means more breaches reported

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Runaway success leads Flow Hive to the top of the list

    premium_icon Runaway success leads Flow Hive to the top of the list

    Business They were number 1 in the 70 Most Influential list for 2018

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Who will lead Kyogle council?

    Who will lead Kyogle council?

    News THE new leaders of Kyogle Council will be revealed today

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners