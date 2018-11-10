Brothers look to pace spearhead

Brendan Mitchell will be the trump card for Marist Brothers against Alstonville today.

Brendan Mitchell will be the trump card for Marist Brothers against Alstonville today. Nolan Verheij-Full

THE stage appears set for Marist Brothers spearhead Brendan Mitchell to do some serious damage against Alst- onville when their Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket match is completed today.

He has already taken two wickets with Alstonville 2-15 after Brothers declared 7-276 at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Alstonville is in a rebuilding year and its batting looks thin with opener Kyle Yager, captain Josh Pearce and top-order batsman Aiden Lindsay the most likely to score runs.

Mitchell took 28 wickets last season and Brothers have less depth in their bowling stocks following the departure of all-rounder Kaleb Auld to the Gold Coast Dolphins.

"Brendan is our strike bowler and we have a lot of young guys around him now,” captain Brad Cleaver said.

"Alstonville has lost some experience and we'll be going on the attack but you can never be too confident.

"We took early wickets last week and we'll be pushing to keep the pressure on again.”

Brothers have had a fair turnover, too, losing teenage opener Lachlan Barnsley to Sydney, while wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Collings retired after 20 years.

Talented batsman Sam Martin missed last season with a broken arm and looks set to sit out again this summer.

However, they have started well with Ashley Simes (45), Kevin Warid (41), Stuart Rose (34) and Jordan Salkeld (31 not out) making runs last week.

"We batted well for our first game of the season and It turned into a really good day for us,” Cleaver said.

In other games:

Ballina Bears have plenty of work to do resuming at 1-54 chasing 334 against Pottsville at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

The Casino Cavaliers are on target at 0-34 after bowling Murwillumbah out for 183.

Lennox Head will look to continue its early season momentum after bowling out Tintenbar-East Ballina for 184 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.