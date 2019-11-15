Brothers' key could be bowler Lee

PACE THREAT: Ryan Lee in action for Ballina Bears in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket last season. Lee is now back with his junior club Marist Brothers.

A RETURNING Ryan Lee will have the chance to prove his worth when Marist Brothers complete their two-day match against Tintenbar-East Ballina at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket tomorrow.

Lee is a Brothers junior who has returned to the club after a 12-month stint with Ballina Bears.

Bears dropped down to Coastal League this season while Lee has shown some promise as a fast bowler in the top grade.

Brothers captain Brad Cleaver was delighted to have him back and said he could play a key role with pace colleagues James Fennamore and Zayd Thomas missing today.

Both will be at the St John's College Woodlawn Year 12 formal.

The 'Bar will resume at 0-8 after Brothers declared at 5-314.

"We have handy stock with our bowlers and sometimes it's been tricky to get them all on,” Cleaver said.

"They're all decent and no likes standing around in the field all day; we have six or seven options this year.

"Ryan got in contact with us at the start of the season.

"I didn't ask too many questions about what was happening at Ballina, we just welcomed him back with open arms.

"We actually have James and Zayd away at their formal so it's a good chance for Ryan and our guys to test themselves.

"Nathan Hoey has to bat yet and Luke Hamilton is still dangerous even after a year out of the game.

"If we can't defend that total it will be because we didn't do a good enough job with the ball.”

Brothers have built around youth in recent years with 16-year-old Blake Davis scoring 108 last week.

Fennamore and Thomas both had a taste of the top-grade last season while all-rounder Henry Harris is in his second full year.

"It's a big season for our younger guys and they're starting to show what they can do,” Cleaver said.

"If the team plays to its potential we should play semi-finals this season.”

In other games:

Casino Cavaliers are in the box seat at 1-50 chasing 266 against Lismore Workers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Lennox Head should make light work of Murwillumbah, who are 106 runs behind in its second innings at 6-79 after the Pirates declared on 7-228 at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Pottsville will push on at 4-149 after bowling Alstonville out for 111 at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.