Brothers in arms ready to race

SPEED DEMONS: Rhys and Kye Suffolk will go head-to-head in the Cadet 12 class when they race in the Race of Stars on the Gold Coast. Supplied

TWO brothers will go head-to-head when they roar off the start line in the Race of Stars 2019 on the Gold Coast later this month.

On October 19, Ballina karters Kye and Rhys Suffolk will compete against a tough field of international and national drivers - and each other - in the event which kicks off the Gold Coast 600 Festival.

Kye, 12, and Rhys, 10, who compete in the Cadet 12 Class, are determined to do their best - in a 60cc kart at speeds of up to 100kmh.

And if they can make the top five, the pair said they will be stoked.

"This race only happens once a year," Kye said.

"If you are invited to the race, it's a real privilege, not everyone gets an invitation."

Rhys said he has been competing for one year, while older brother Kye has four years of racing under his belt.

"We are members of Ipswich Kart Club," Rhys said.

"We just try to battle and beat each other."

While Kye raced there last year, the track is not open for general practice so the pair will have one day to familiarise themselves ahead of the race.

This will be the only year the boys can compete together as brothers, as Kye will be going up to Juniors class in 2020.

While they may scrap on the track, the duo also look out for each other, they said.

Racing is family affair with their dad competing in speedway events and both parents helping out with the mechanics and training for their sons.

Rarchelle Suffolk said is proud of her sons and loves that they are so passionate about their racing.

"Kye has done extremely well over the years and has experienced racing in Australian Kart Championship and NSW championship," she said.

"Rhys has also done very well since only competing in the last 12 months has finished on the podium many times."

Kye said the sport offers a lot of benefits.

"It's fun to go fast and meet new people and make new friends while you race," he said.

Rhys said he loves going fast too.

"You don't feel how fast your going until the see videos," he said.