Brothers guard the baseball plate

Redbirds hit well but Brothers' patience earnt them the win in Friday s Major League game. Ashleigh Knight

WITH the first three rounds of the Far North Coast Baseball competition completed, the season has started off anything but normal with games being played over the entire weekend to compensate for the rebuild of fields one and three.

On Friday night, a patient Brothers took a 6-5 win over premiership winners Redbirds.

Redbirds led early, scoring one in the first and two in the third before Brothers responded with one in the fourth and fifth and four in the seventh.

Redbirds pushed for the lead at the bottom of the seventh, running two across the plate, but Brothers held on by one.

Andrew Carrall recorded the win for Brothers with 67 strikes, 40 balls and four strikeouts from seven innings, while Luke Davis took the loss with 14 strikes and 16 balls from one.

Brothers recorded four hits for the game, but their patience at the plate allowed for six walks and two hit-by-pitch, which proved the difference.

Redbirds had eight hits in the game, with Josh Dennis the only batter with multiple hits. He went three-from-four with two singles and a triple.

In the other Major League game, Workers defeated a well-contained Norths 7-0 in Saturday's seven-innings game.

Workers took the lead early, scoring two in the first. They scored another one in the second and three in the third.

Norths' best chance of scoring came in the sixth with Tim Starr advancing to third from a walk, hit-by-pitch and a fielder's choice before the side was retired with three outs when Jordan Williams struck out.

Workers scored a final run in the bottom of the sixth, putting any chance of a comeback out of play for a struggling Norths.

Seth McClelland took the win for Workers with 60 strikes, 33 balls and six strikeouts from six innings, while Jason Britt recorded the loss with 58 strikes, 42 balls and three strikeouts from his five innings.