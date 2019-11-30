Brothers chasing The Dream at speedway

Nathan Gordon checks out his Holden Commodore race car in the countdown to tonight's The Dream production sedan 30-lap feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Photo: Tony Powell

BROTHERS Nathan and Ben Gordon won’t be looking out for each other but rather racing their own race in a bid to win The Dream main event for production sedans at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night.

It’s an approach probably not akin to the Christmas spirit at the track but the meeting tonight doubles as a night of fun for the kids, highlighted by bicycle races and novelty events.

Brotherly love is left at home on the kitchen table and it’s every man for himself in pursuit of victory.

Neither will give each other any favours – let alone racing room – if they’re at the head of the field in the final laps with the chequered flag in sight.

“That’s the way it is,” Nathan, 32, said. “It’s racing, and everyone wants to win.

“I know if it’s Ben leading and I have a chance of passing him for the win, I will. I know Ben would do the same to me if the roles were reversed.”

Ben, 27, is just as keen to win The Dream. However, both are aware there are plenty of other contenders.

Promoter David Lander says the 30-lap feature race is the ideal distance for the top runner to press victory claims.

“A long distance race like this allows drivers to work out their race plan and the tactics to employ as the race unfolds. It promises to be a very good race with such an impressive field on hand,” he said.

The Lismore regulars will be joined by drivers from across the border and there are any number of chances.

It’s also an important night for wingless sprintcar drivers, who will contest another round of the BH Contracting Driver to America series.

It’s a congested leader board with only 35 points separating the top five.

Gates open at 4pm with racing to start 5.30pm.