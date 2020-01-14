Brothers’ bodies to be retrieved from plane crash site

EMERGENCY services are working to retrieve the bodies of two Queensland brothers after the pair died in a tragic aircraft crash on Sunday.

NSW Police confirmed late Monday afternoon Robert Bryan Dull, 68, of Toowoomba and Owen Stanley Dull, 61, of Roadvale had died when the single-engine aircraft they were flying from Casino to Boonah on Sunday, January, 12, crashed approximately 1.5km into the Koreelah National Park.

The aircraft had departed Casino Airport about 2pm on Sunday and was due to arrive in Boonah at 3pm.

When the plane didn’t arrive, Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and NSW Police was tasked with the search and rescue efforts.

A full land and air search is underway near Woodenbong after a light aircraft failed to arrive safely at a Queensland airport late Sunday afternoon.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter located the crash site about 9.45am on Monday.

After several hours of manoeuvring through rugged terrain, rescue crews on foot reached the site shortly before 3pm yesterday and confirmed the two men on board were deceased.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said NSW Police Rescue officers from Lismore would be involved in recovering the bodies, and are expected to complete the retrieval by Tuesday afternoon weather permitting.

“Essentially NSW Police Rescue with crime scene detectives and personnel from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau will be accessing the site with a view of recovering the pilot and passenger,” Insp McKenna said.

“Police Rescue will winch them out using Pol Air from Sydney.

“ATSB personal an crime scene officers will then process the scene and aircraft with a view of determining the cause of the accident and a brief will be prepared for the coroner.”

Meanwhile, the family of two brothers said both men were experienced pilots who were passionate about aviation and both had been flying for more than 30 years.

Robert had even won awards for the plane he had built as a labour of love, which tragically crashed on Sunday.

The family thanked all of those involved in the search and recovery efforts for Robert and Owen in difficult conditions and has asked for privacy at this time.