Brotherly shove in NRRRL win

OPEN SPACE: Evan Hickling spreads the ball for Marist Brothers against Byron Bay yesterday in the opening round of the NRRRL.

OPEN SPACE: Evan Hickling spreads the ball for Marist Brothers against Byron Bay yesterday in the opening round of the NRRRL. Mitchell Craig

MARIST Brothers blew the new-look Byron Bay off the park 36-14 in the first round of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Byron Bay.

Brothers came out firing early in the second half with back-to-back tries to second-rower Jake Hoban and front-rower Lilo Stavenow giving them a 30-8 lead.

It was fiery throughout with former Rams players Darryl Butcher and Mitchell Krause coming up against their previous club for the first time.

Lock Jack Durheim seemed to be taking the move personally and was all over Butcher any time he had the ball.

He ran straight at him any chance he had and was a standout in a strong forward pack that flexed its muscle.

Krause had the perfect start, running 80m to score a try in his first touch of the afternoon after returning a kick from the back.

It ended up being an eight-point try for late contact on the fullback after he had scored, giving the home side an 8-4 lead.

But it was all downhill from there for Byron Bay as they struggled to match it with the Rams, who were running hard and punching holes in the defensive line.

Locked at 8-all, Krause found himself in the sin bin when he used a forearm in a tackle on Hoban with Brothers laying on two quick tries to give them an 18-8 lead at half-time.

Nothing was going right for Byron Bay and Krause found himself flat on his face late in the game after he was hit late from behind by Rams centre Chris King as he was picking up a ball in goal.

It was a cheap shot and King was sin-binned before returning to the field to set up the final try of the game after lock Joe Vickery had scored for the Red Devils while he was off.

Byron look like they will need a few weeks to gel with 15 new players in the line-up from last season while Brothers appear to be a fit, well-drilled side that should be in for a big year.

In other games, a try after the siren snatched a 22-20 win for Mullumbimby over the Ballina Seagulls at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Elsewhere, Cudgen came from 16-10 behind in the second half to win 38-20 against Lower Clarence at Yamba, while Evans Head had a hard-fought-18-16 win over the Kyogle Turkeys at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head.

Murwillumbah beat Casino 34-20 at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah, and Tweed Coast defeated Northern United 28-18 at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday.

MARIST BROTHERS 36 (L Stavenow 2, O Hannaway 2, C King, J Gordon, J Hoban tries; Gordon 3 goals; Hannaway goal) d BYRON BAY 14 (M Krause, J Vickery tries; T Barry 2 goals).