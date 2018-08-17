Menu
Brotherly 'love tap' clash ends in court

Ross Irby
by
17th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A BLOW to his brother's face was nothing more than "a love tap" - according to a man charged with assault.

Despite his mother getting in between the brothers, Declan Allum reached over and punched his brother in the face, an Ipswich court heard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said the injured brother then complained to police.

She said the assault happened at 6pm in the family home during a verbal argument when the other brother was seated on a couch.

He told police his brother Declan aggressively stormed toward him and their mother jumped in between.

Declan then reached over the top of his mother and punched him in the face.

Sgt Laing said that when asked about the punch, Declan said it was just a love tap. "And thinks (his brother) was pathetic in reporting the assault to police". Allum, 20, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to assaulting his brother in a domestic violence offence on July 5.

"It was just a petty argument between brothers," Allum told Ipswich magistrate Donna MacCallum.

"I know I shouldn't have taken it that far. It was wrong."

Ms MacCallum noted that there were no serious injuries and fined him $600.

