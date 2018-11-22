Without mum and dad, brothers forge bond

Jacob, Riley and Kane Smith lost both of their parents within a month. Picture: Renae Droop

Three Park Ridge brothers are struggling to keep afloat after they suddenly lost both of their parents in less than a month.

Jacob Smith, 22, and his brothers Riley, 17, and Kane, 15, lost their mother Karen Stagg, 48, on August 31 after prolonged health issues.

Riley, Jacob and Kane Smith are looking out for each other. Picture: Renae Droop

Their father Adam Smith, 53, died less than one month later from an emphysema-related illness.

Now eldest son Jacob has become the legal guardian to his younger brothers.

With Kane still at school and Riley just starting an electrical apprenticeship, Mr Smith left his high-paying fly-in fly-out electrician job to be close to his brothers.

He said his top priority was giving them the chance to grow up "normally".

"It's something that needed to be done and something that I wanted to do for them," he said.

"My top priority is looking out for the boys and making sure there's food on the table and getting them all the stuff they need to grow up normally."

A fundraiser has been set up to help the brothers through this hard time.

Already more than $7000 of their $10,000 target has been rallied through the online fundraiser GoFundMe.

Jacob said they have been "amazed" at the support from the local community.

"It's good to know there are so many people out there who actually care," he said.

"A massive thank you for all the help we have already received."

If you would like to donate to the Smith brothers, go to their GoFundMe page.