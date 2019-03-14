Menu
FACING COURT: Police say the 36-year-old had meth and cash in his possession when he was arrested.
Brother charged with shooting Childers man, 42, in mouth

Jay Fielding
14th Mar 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM

A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother, a 42-year-old Childers man, in the mouth through a car windscreen on the Sunshine Coast.

The 36-year-old man was arrested yesterday at Woodford after a police investigation involving detectives from the Sunshine Coast and Moreton regions, and State Crime Command.

The incident at a Curramore property took place on February 2 when the man allegedly shot his brother in the mouth with a .22 rifle, believed to be owned and registered to one of the people who lived at the address.

The gun has not been found.

The 36-year-old allegedly had methylamphetamine and cash in his possession when he was arrested.

During searches of other Woodford properties, police found a stolen caravan worth about $52,000 and a drug lab.

The van was stolen from a business in Deception Bay in January along with about seven others. Three have been recovered during police operations on the Sunny Coast.

The 36-year-old man was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today charged with attempted murder and multiple drug and firearms offences.

