Brothel up for rent: ‘High class’ club has exclusive rooms

A gentlemen's club on the North Coast has recently been listed for lease, boasting high-tech equipment and a "regular clientele".

Located on Industry Dr, Tweed Heads South, the listing describes the business as a "high-class establishment" that has been "extensively refit over two levels".

The business includes five exclusive rooms with bathrooms, four waiting rooms, an office area, a common area and a security room.

The listening has all the necessary approvals to be run as a legal brothel and is set up for immediate occupancy with a full furniture and equipment package available.

The two-storey business boasts a regular clientele.

The listing states the building is in an "ideal location" in a discreet building with lane access, only 10 minutes from the Gold Coast airport.

According to the listing the property has a "longstanding position with regular clientele" with authorisation to operate 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The listing comes after another brothel in Chinderah came onto the market last month.

To find out more information contact Darren Jones at darren.jones@realspecialists.com or Aaron Neylan at aaron.neylan@realspecialists.com.