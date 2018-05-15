Brothel wants to open 24 hours, 7 days

OPENING HOURS: The council will decide whether to grant a 24/7 operational licence to a North Coast brothel.

THE future of a Tweed brothel is up in the air, as owners eagerly await approval to operate 24 hours a day, every day.

Tweed Shire Council is expected to make a decision on Thursday on whether to grant Julianna's Gentlemen's Retreat on Enterprise Ave at Tweed Heads South a licence to operate with no time limit, following a 12-month trial that allowed the establishment to be open all day, every day.

Since 2010, the Tweed Heads South brothel has been battling with council over operating hours, after the Land and Environment Court restricted operation from 6pm to 6am daily.

While the staff recommendation is to approve the change in operation hours, development consultant Jim Glazebrook, who is acting on behalf of the brothel owners, said council's restrictive conditions in the past had prohibited the business from flourishing.

"There's been a number of offers to purchase the place but due to uncertainty under the consent they never proceeded to the final stages," Mr Glazebrook said.

"These are legitimate businesses.

"It's the same as any business, anywhere, if you create uncertainly around it, it affects the value of it and the ability to sell it.

"The current owners just want to move on."

Mr Glazebrook said the owners were disappointed council had in the past continued to apply trial periods despite there being almost no harm to surrounding amenities.

"Every time we go back to them, they just want another trial period," he said.

"It's got more to do with moral issues, than issues with substance.

"I've worked with these types of businesses over the years. It's not in their interests to run a business that creates amenity issues through noise.

"Nobody wants that, they don't want the police hanging around."

Tweed Byron Police District were consulted about the application and indicated they would like to see the trial period extended but would support council's decision either way.

Julianna's Gentlemen's Retreat is one of five council-approved brothels in the Tweed.