Beckham’s Playboy model girlfriend

BROOKLYN Beckham has a new girlfriend and it's not Chloe Grace Moretz.

The son of sporting and entertainment royalty, David and Victoria, seemed to confirm he'd split with the actress after he was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in a Los Angeles tattoo parlour.

Beckham and Wood were pictured looking super chummy, sneaking a quick kiss as Beckham waited to add to his growing collection of ink.

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz in New York in 2017. Picture: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Xbox

Beckham and Moretz, who met in 2014, have not made any official announcement on the state of their relationship.

The on-off duo are still following each other on social media, and have not deleted any of their numerous loved-up couple pics.

Last month, Moretz posted a loved-up birthday message to Beckham on Instagram, telling him, and her 14.2 million followers, how much she loved him.

Lexi Wood. Brooklyn Beckham’s new love? Picture: Instagram

The couple started dating back in 2016, but ended things a year later. However, the duo decided to give things another go later that year, and have frequently been sharing their love for one another on social media ever since. Although the actress has been active on social media, she has yet to comment on the photos of Beckham with Wood.

Fans have taken to Instagram to question if the on-off couple are still together, with one comment on Beckham's Instagram asking: "Did he and Chloe break up? Does anyone know?" While another wrote: "They haven't posted w each other in a while & haven't been liking each other's photos …"

Beckham was spotted with Wood, a Playboy model, at his favourite tattoo artist Doctor Woo in Los Angeles.

Doctor Woo even confirmed the new ink himself, with a picture of the pin-up design along with the caption, "Classic Vargas pin-up for a classic fella @brooklynbeckham."