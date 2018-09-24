Broncos-bound rookie looms as Roosters’ saviour

Sean O'Sullivan has played one NRL game for the Roosters. Picture: Getty Images

BRONCOS-bound halfback Sean O'Sullivan could be the Roosters' saviour with the one-game NRL rookie in the mix to replace injured No.7 Cooper Cronk in Sunday night's grand final.

Cronk is racing the clock to be fit for the ANZ Stadium premiership decider against his former club Melbourne Storm after sustaining a "severe" shoulder injury in the 12-4 preliminary final win against South Sydney on Saturday night.

Cronk is at long odds to recover in time for the grand final, leaving Roosters coach Trent Robinson looking for contingency plans for the biggest game of the year.

In the mix for a shock grand final berth is O'Sullivan, who has only played one NRL game.

The 20-year-old playmaker made his debut in the Roosters' Round 18 win against the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium - the only game Cronk has missed this season.

O'Sullivan has sat on the Roosters' bench in three other matches this season without making it on to the field.

The Broncos have poached him on a two-year deal.

O'Sullivan could possibly partner five-eighth Anthony Milford at Brisbane's scrumbase next season.

It would be a gamble by Robinson to blood a one-match rookie in a grand final, but O'Sullivan is highly rated, especially by Broncos prop Matt Lodge whose partner Jessica is O'Sullivan's sister.

"He is a great halfback," Lodge said after Brisbane signed O'Sullivan.

"He grew up around footy.

''He knows the game inside-out. He is one of the most knowledgeable people."

Robinson has other less risky options up his sleeve, including shifting Ipswich product Luke Keary to halfback if Cronk is ruled out.

If Keary was to moved to the No.7 jersey, bench utility Ryan Matterson could start at five-eighth as he did in the three games Keary missed through injury this season.

The Roosters are also expected to welcome back State of Origin stars Dylan Napa and Latrell Mitchell from suspension for the decider.