Broncos win new friends

BRISBANE Broncos players Tevita Pangai junior and James Roberts visited Richmond River High School in Lismore on Wednesday.

Roberts, a Ballina junior, is out with an ankle injury.

The pair were joined by retired halfback Scott Prince, dual touch football and women's rugby union international Bo de la Cruz and other Broncos staff.

It was part of the Beyond the Broncos program where the club aims to mentor Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

Through workshops and other support, it aims to provide an avenue for students to find a career path.

"We wanted to come down after the flood and help out wherever we could,” board director Tony Joseph said.

"The school wanted to wait until they got back on their feet before we came.

"It's always good to come and lift the spirits of the kids, and they gravitate to the players.

"We've donated $50 today to the students in the program to put towards school essentials.”

Ballina High School is also part of the program, which was launched last July.

Former Brisbane and Queensland State of Origin centre Justin Hodges joined Prince on that visit.