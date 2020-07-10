Broncos shake-up: Seibold bows to player power

Anthony Seibold has bowed to player power at the Broncos with skipper Alex Glenn revealing the Brisbane coach has allowed the group to dictate their preparation for Saturday night's clash against the Bulldogs.

The Broncos have overhauled their schedule in a desperate bid to snap a six-match losing streak with Glenn declaring the club's leadership group has shaken-up their training this week with the full backing of Seibold.

Broncos players have been hammered for their attitude since returning from the COVID-19 break and Glenn says there are no more excuses with Seibold supporting their request to drive modifications to training.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad b reaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Brisbane’s leadership group has shaken-up their training this week with the full backing of Anthony Seibold. Picture: Annette Dew

The Broncos were given permission by the NRL to embark on a golf day on Monday under the code's strict COVID guidelines and Friday's captain's run was an optional session for players.

Seibold is renowned for his fastidious attention to detail with his training regime, but Glenn says Broncos players took control this week in a bid to bring some fun back ahead of the must-win Bulldogs showdown at Suncorp Stadium.

"This week we have come together and said we want to turn things around," Glenn said.

"One of the great things about our coach is he's always open to ideas. He likes to keep things his way but he does compromise.

"'Seibs' understands that a football team doesn't work just one way, he understands you have to compromise between players and staff.

"We have changed up the style of training from the get-go this week and it's been unreal.

"Seibs put it on ourselves to do whatever we need to do to make sure we turn up and do our jobs this week.

"When you have the coach who is willing to change his training and listen to us, it's great."

Alex Glenn and the Broncos want to turn things around. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

The sight of Brodie Croft and Glenn crying after last week's loss to the Warriors raised concerns over Brisbane's level of morale but the skipper says the training overhaul has triggered a fresh enthusiasm.

Some would call it a charm offensive from a team desperate to convince fans they are happy. Glenn insists their team unity is genuine.

Broncos players have even abandoned social media to get away from the savage public roastings of their performances.

"The vibe has been through the roof," he said.

Anthony Seibold and the Broncos have adopted a different training approach this week. Picture: Annette Dew

"We have cut out the outside noise. A lot of us went off social media, including myself, and that's not to say we have let things dictate my emotions, me getting upset about the game last week had nothing to do with outside noise. It was the frustration of the game and the results we were getting.

"If you care for your mate you will turn up and do your job and this week was about getting that team spirit back.

"Mentally and physically we are prepared to go. We are competing hard and working hard and we are enjoying training as well. That was the beauty of this week _ we are bouncing around ready to go."

Originally published as Broncos shake-up: Seibold bows to player power