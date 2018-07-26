Broncos secure Gillett for another four years

Matt Gillett looks on at a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Matt Gillett looks on at a Brisbane Broncos training session at Red Hill. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

MATT Gillett will remain a one-club player after signing a four-year extension with Brisbane that further bolsters one of the NRL's most exciting forward packs.

The injured representative backrower, 29, announced on Thursday he would remain at the Broncos until the end of the 2022 season.

Gillett's extension follows the recent re-signings of young forwards David Fifita, Payne Haas and Jaydn Su'A, as well as the Broncos' fullback-in-waiting Jamayne Isaako.

Prop Matt Lodge is close to extending with the club that offered him an NRL lifeline, and coach Wayne Bennett is confident of retaining form utility forward Tevita Pangai Jr.

It leaves the Broncos, running seventh, brimming with potential given Josh McGuire and Joe Ofahengaue are already on the books, injured Cronulla recruit Jack Bird is yet to make an impact at the club and utility Kotoni Staggs is impressing despite being outside the club's contracted list of 30.

Gillett hasn't played since April this year due to a neck injury, with his attempted comeback stalled by a calf injury he sustained earlier this month.

Bennett has doubts that Gillett will return to the top grade this season, but the backrower remains hopeful he can play some part in Brisbane's charge to the finals.

"If everything goes well ... I should hopefully get the last two games in," Gillett said on the Broncos' Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"I can't say 100 per cent I'll be back this year - it's all determined on the next scan."

Gillett, a regular for Queensland and Australia in the back row, said he was delighted to be staying put at Red Hill.

He will be 34 by the time his new contract expires.

"The club's done a good deed there and looking after me, that's for sure," Gillett said.

"Being a one-club player at the Broncos is a very special thing to do and I'm more than happy to be staying here and spending the rest of my career here."

- AAP