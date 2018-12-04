Broncos sacked Wayne Bennett after player revolt

The Broncos players wanted an end to the uncertainty.

The Broncos players wanted an end to the uncertainty.

The Brisbane Broncos were facing a player revolt unless they sacked Wayne Bennett on Sunday.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal members of the club's leadership group contacted chief executive Paul White and chairman Karl Morris over the weekend to express their concerns about issues including The Sunday Telegraph story that Bennett had been secretly collaborating with Rabbitohs players and staff.

They demanded an immediate resolution after weeks of uncertainty. And that was the end of it.

Unnamed members of the squad decided enough was enough. (AAP image, John Gass)

After a phone hook-up among board members, it was decided to sack the seven-time premier coach.

He will walk away with $300,000 of his $1 million contract.

Once Bennett had lost the full support of the players that was it.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris refused to confirm the board had been swayed by the players.

However other sources revealed it was spot on.

"The players have always just wanted a solid and steady platform to perform to the best of their ability," Morris said, "What players don't? "They want to win the premiership."

Having lost the players, Bennett got his marching orders. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The names of the players who contacted White and Morris are being kept a closely guarded secret.

None of them wanted Bennett's reign to end so bitterly and will not speak publicly.

It is unclear if skipper Darius Boyd, who has been like a son to Bennett, was among them.

Others on the leadership group include Andrew McCullough, Matt Gillett, Alex Glenn and Joe Ofahengaue.

Obviously Morris and White have to be protective of the players.

"Myself and the board take full accountability for the end result," White said.

"That's not to say we haven't been communicating with the players

"I think the reaction of players will be very positive. I don't say that out of any disrespect to Wayne, it's just been the events over the last six months have been disruptive.

"We couldn't afford to go through another week of what we went through last week, let alone the remainder of the pre-season.

"The decision gives us the ability to move forward. Players require certainty."

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Only on Foxtel. SIGN UP TODAY!