Murphy eyes McGuire injury as open door

BRONCOS hopeful Todd Murphy has thrown his hand up to be Brisbane's saviour at No. 9 after years of waiting in the ranks.

While it is believed backrower Alex Glenn could be the favourite to fill the shoes of Josh McGuire (ankle) against the Bulldogs on Thursday, reserve grader Murphy has put his name forward to share the duties with bench utility Kodi Nikorima.

Nikorima publicly stated that he does not think he could play 80 minutes at hooker and suggested Murphy was a potential option for coach Wayne Bennett to consider.

And after leading Brisbane feeder club Norths to a nail biting 18-16 win over Easts on Saturday, Murphy told The Sunday-Mail he would be ready for the job if called upon.

"Of course I'll put my hand up for it," Murphy said.

"I just have to play good at Norths and then if that opportunity comes, it comes.

"It's out of my control. I just have to put my best foot forward here and see how we go.

"I'd love the opportunity but it's the coach's call. Whatever Wayne decides is best for the team and I'll support it whatever way he goes."

Brisbane and Queensland are sweating on McGuire. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

The 27-year-old has been on the brink of an NRL debut for the last few years and was in the frame to be a bench utility ahead of the 2018 season, spending most of pre-season training at hooker.

However, through injury and other factors he is still waiting for a taste of first grade.

Murphy has been a full-time Bronco since 2016, after spending his under-20s years with the club and a season at Cronulla in 2015.

With the vacant No. 9 jersey on his mind, Murphy helped orchestrate a solid win for Norths at Langlands Park.

He threw the pass for Sam Tagataese to score the match-equalling try with just three minutes left on the clock and then kicked the conversion to hand his side the win.

The Murphy and Nikorima combination is one option for Bennett, but Glenn is understood to be the favourite.

Should Glenn move from the second row to hooker, Tagataese is the most likely forward to come into the side.

Murphy said no matter what happens however, he will keep doing his best for Norths.

"There's always room for improvement," he said. "I just have to keep learning and moving forward."

