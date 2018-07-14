Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW State of Origin star James Roberts will miss the Broncos' game with the Warriors. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
NSW State of Origin star James Roberts will miss the Broncos' game with the Warriors. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP
Rugby League

Broncos forced into late reshuffle after losing key duo

by Rikki-Lee Arnold
14th Jul 2018 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Broncos have copped a huge blow ahead of Sunday's clash with the Warriors, losing star duo James Roberts and Tevita Pangai Jr at training on Saturday.

NSW centre Roberts has been ruled out with an ongoing Achilles problem, and Pangai Jr (hamstring strain) failed to train.

Coach Wayne Bennett confirmed after the captain's run that the pair would not take to the field at Suncorp Stadium, with David Fifita and Patrick Mago coming into the 17 in their place.

However, Bennett claimed he was not concerned about the losses given the strength of the squad at Red Hill.

"We're in a good position," he said.

"The team's confident, that's the main thing. We have a good squad. We've had disruptions all year so that's not unusual.

"David's come in the last couple of weeks and done a good job for us. He's played a lot of time and minutes.

"It doesn't really faze us because we've been through a season of a lot of players missing and other guys putting their hand up and getting the job done."

In a twist, however, bench utility Kotoni Staggs will not be allowed to start in place of Roberts.

Tevita Pangai Jr has a hamstring issue. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty
Tevita Pangai Jr has a hamstring issue. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty

Staggs is not a top 30 player for the Broncos and therefore cannot start for the team except in special circumstances, such as State of Origin.

Jaydn Su'A will move to centre, with Fifita to start in the back row.

Mago will come onto the bench.

Related Items

broncos david fifita james roberts kotoni staggs nrl patrick mago tevita pengai jr warriors wayne bennett

Top Stories

    Ten fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon Ten fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On THIS week features and outdoor expo, a rally, surf, run, heritage, art and even bubbles.

    NSW Art Gallery director to announce portrait prize winner

    NSW Art Gallery director to announce portrait prize winner

    Whats On 69 portraits have been selected as finalists

    Keeping the furballs warm

    Keeping the furballs warm

    Pets & Animals Frosty conditions make it uncomfortable for domestic animals

    Rescue Helicopter winches team on to Mt Warning

    Rescue Helicopter winches team on to Mt Warning

    News Early morning climb ends in rescue helicopter winching

    Local Partners