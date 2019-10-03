Broncos gun says loss was one the club needed

Millie Boyle says the Broncos have learnt their lesson.

FEMALE Dally M runner-up Brisbane's Millie Boyle says the Broncos have learnt their lesson from their maiden NRLW loss heading into Sunday's grand final clash with St George Illawarra.

Boyle's remarkable debut in the NRLW this season saw her nominated alongside three other women to be in the running for this year's Dally M Female Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old made her Origin debut in June before starring for the Broncos in their three games so far this season, averaging close to 100 running metres.

Brisbane's 10-8 loss to the Warriors at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Saturday was their first loss since the NRLW's inception last year.

"We've just got to learn from that one," Boyle said ahead of Sunday's decider against the Dragons at ANZ Stadium.

"I don't think it was necessarily a bad thing because we know we can be better than that."

The Broncos are out to defend their 2018 NRLW premiership title with another grand final win.

Dally M Female Player of the Year Jessica Sergis will start for the Red V on Sunday, as will up to three former Broncos, including Brittany Breayley.

Broncos back-rower Annette Brander, a former Dragons player, said last Saturday's loss had lit a fire in the belly for Brisbane's playing group as they prepare for Sunday's blockbuster.

St George Illawarra Dragons player Jessica Sergis with her medal. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

"We certainly lagged off a bit against the Warriors, but I think that will just make everyone hungrier to play better this weekend," Brander said.

"I think it was (the loss we had to have).

"We just didn't come out like we normally had.

"Without even realising it, you can get a bit complacent with where you're at or where the team you are playing is at as well. Maybe that's what happened to us."

The squad on Thursday travelled down to Sydney to ramp up their grand final preparations.

Broncos coach Kelvin Wright said a settled and smooth build-up would help Brisbane's bid for a second consecutive NRLW premiership.

"We want to go into it as best prepared as we can so we can walk away with that trophy," Wright said.

"Anytime you go to a grand final, it's a really special occasion.

"There's a lot of talk that there's only four teams and a short competition but you can only play who you're up against and at the end of the day, we're in the grand final."